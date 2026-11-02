Micky Dolenz, Last Surviving Member Of The Monkees, Blasts 'Nepo Baby' Label

Micky Dolenz pushed back against the “nepo baby” label, arguing that following in a parent’s footsteps is simply a longstanding family tradition.

The Monkees singer and drummer, 81, reflected on his childhood and career ahead of the band's 60th anniversary during a recent interview with Biff Bam Pop.

“My parents were both in the business, both singers and actors," the musician told the outlet. "My mom played piano, so it’s just following in my father’s footsteps, which is what we used to call it. Now they call it nepo baby. I think it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Dolenz began acting as a child on the television series Circus Boy, but said he never had the intense desire for fame.

“I never ever had that burning desire that you see in movies and musicals,” he admitted.

As the "I'm a Believer" hitmakers celebrate six decades since originally forming in 1966, Dolenz remains the group’s only surviving original member and continues to make music.

“It’s what I do, and it’s how I make my living,” he revealed.