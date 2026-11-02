Micky Dolenz, Last Surviving Member Of The Monkees, Blasts 'Nepo Baby' Label

By Will Mendelson

November 2, 2026

The Monkees Starring Mickey Dolenz And Peter Tork In Concert - New York, New York
Photo: Matthew Eisman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Micky Dolenz pushed back against the “nepo baby” label, arguing that following in a parent’s footsteps is simply a longstanding family tradition.

The Monkees singer and drummer, 81, reflected on his childhood and career ahead of the band's 60th anniversary during a recent interview with Biff Bam Pop.

“My parents were both in the business, both singers and actors," the musician told the outlet. "My mom played piano, so it’s just following in my father’s footsteps, which is what we used to call it. Now they call it nepo baby. I think it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Dolenz began acting as a child on the television series Circus Boy, but said he never had the intense desire for fame.

“I never ever had that burning desire that you see in movies and musicals,” he admitted.

As the "I'm a Believer" hitmakers celebrate six decades since originally forming in 1966, Dolenz remains the group’s only surviving original member and continues to make music.

“It’s what I do, and it’s how I make my living,” he revealed.

The Monkees
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices