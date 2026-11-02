Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft's AI division, has stated that developing conscious artificial intelligence (AI) would be reckless and should be avoided. In a post on X, Suleyman emphasized that current AI models do not possess consciousness and that developers should ensure they remain that way. He argued that AI developers have no right to create a new species of conscious beings, as the eight billion humans on Earth have not agreed to such an experiment.

Suleyman expressed concerns that if AI systems began to show signs of consciousness, they could prioritize their own needs over those of humans, potentially competing for resources like compute and energy. He stated that if evidence of AI consciousness emerged, it should be disclosed to the public immediately so society can decide on the next steps.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Suleyman's stance comes amid ongoing debates in the tech industry about AI consciousness. Some companies, like Anthropic, have explored the idea of AI consciousness and model welfare, while others, including Microsoft, maintain that AI should be designed to be non-conscious and focused solely on accelerating human welfare.

Suleyman's comments highlight the ethical and safety considerations surrounding AI development. He believes that AI should not be entitled to rights and should not have intrinsic motivations. This approach, he argues, would help ensure AI systems remain aligned with human interests and safety.

The discussion around AI consciousness is not new, but it has gained traction as AI technology advances. Suleyman's statement underscores the importance of maintaining ethical boundaries in AI development and ensuring that AI systems do not pose risks to humanity.