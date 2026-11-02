Missing Utah Teen Kylie Arellano Found Safe In Oregon After 17 Months

Missing Utah teen Kylie Arellano, who disappeared from Garden City in May 2025, has been found safe in Oregon after a nationwide search lasting more than 500 days. The 17-year-old was located on Sunday (November 1) alongside a 39-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident.

Law enforcement officials reported that the recovery followed a lengthy investigation led by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office and the Rich County Sheriff's Office, with support from Oregon State Police, the FBI's Portland office, and the Utah Department of Public Safety. The FBI did not release the identity of the man or specify what charges he may face, as the investigation is ongoing.

"Tonight, local police in Oregon brought a minor who had been missing for a year and a half to safety, acting on information provided by our FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. We are grateful she can return home, and we will continue working with our partners to hold those responsible accountable," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

The FBI emphasized its commitment to combating child exploitation linked to online networks and violent groups, stating that every available tool is being used to protect children and bring offenders to justice.

Officials said that investigators followed leads not only across the United States but also in other countries during the search for Kylie. The Rich County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the cooperation of all agencies involved in the successful recovery.

As the investigation continues, authorities have said no further details will be released at this time. It remains unclear what charges the man found with Kylie may face.