My Chemical Romance Confirm They're Planning A New Album

My Chemical Romance are hitting the studio in 2027 to record their first new album in more than 15 years.

Band frontman Gerard Way revealed the band’s plans Friday night (Oct. 30) during their show at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Next year, we want to go make a record, so we’re probably not doing any shows,” the rocker told the crowd, per Consequence. “There’s no secret code to that … but seriously, we want to go do that and then hopefully we’ll see you guys in 2028.”

In October, Way previously hinted at the possibility of new music, telling fans the band had “always wanted to make another record” and that they deserved one.

The "Welcome to the Black Parade" hitmakers released their latest full-length LP, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, in 2010. They followed it with the 2022 standalone single “The Foundations of Decay” and recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade with a special reissue.