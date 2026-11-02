New York Mets Legend Jerry Koosman Dead At 83

The New York Mets announced that former pitcher Jerry Koosman, a key player in the team's 1969 World Series victory, has died at the age of 83. Koosman passed away in Osceola, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family after battling multiple illnesses, as reported by PIX11.

Koosman, a left-handed pitcher from Appleton, Minnesota, played 12 seasons with the Mets, making two All-Star appearances in 1968 and 1969. He was instrumental in the "Miracle Mets" season, starting three games in the 1969 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles, winning all three, including the title-clinching Game 5. In 1973, he helped the Mets reach the World Series again, winning two starts against the Oakland Athletics.

Throughout his career, Koosman recorded 222 wins, 209 losses, and 2,556 strikeouts. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies before retiring in 1985. His No. 36 jersey was retired by the Mets in 2021, and he was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1989.

According to The Big Lead, Koosman was known for his durability, recording 140 complete games and 33 shutouts. He finished second in the 1976 National League Cy Young Award voting after a standout season with a 21-10 record.

Mets vice president of media relations Jay Horwitz described Koosman as one of the biggest heroes of the 1969 Mets. "Rest in peace, Kooz," Horwitz wrote in a statement shared by the team.