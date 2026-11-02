NTSB Gives Update On Florida Plane Crash

NTSB investigators are on the scene of a deadly Learjet crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, where nine people, including 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha, lost their lives. The crash occurred on Sunday (November 1) as the plane was en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. The crew reported ice and turbulence before issuing a mayday call, according to Local 10 News.

Dash cam footage captured the Learjet going nose-first into the pavement and exploding. The aircraft crashed near Lake Worth Beach and Greenacres, leaving a fiery debris field, as reported by WPBF. The crash site is located about four miles south of Palm Beach International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. They are examining whether the jet encountered a strong storm cell shortly before the emergency. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but investigators are analyzing flight data, weather information, and communications.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the devastation after viewing video of the crash. "To have those people on board is really a tragic way to see people pass away," he said, as reported by CBS12.

Air traffic control recordings revealed the pilot declared an emergency, reporting an overspeed condition and a rapid descent. The pilot's final transmission indicated a high-rate descent before communications ended.

The NTSB is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday (November 2) to provide additional information about the investigation. The identities of all nine victims have not been publicly released.