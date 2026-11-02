Pete Davidson Reunites With Ex Elsie Hewitt For Daughter Scottie’s First Halloween

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt reunited to celebrate their daughter's very first Halloween in style.

Months after their split, the Saturday Night Live alum and the British model came back together to make their 10-month-old daughter Scottie's first Halloween one for the books, donning a Sopranos-themed family costume, per E! News. Hewitt shared photos of their group costume on Instagram, captioning the pics, "smells like halloween."

Davidson channeled Sopranos character Paulie Walnuts, wearing track pants, leather jacket and sunglasses with sliver streaked through the sides of his hair, while Hewitt was Christopher Moltisanti in a dark red tracksuit, sunglasses and a neck brace.

However, Scottie stole the show as and adorable tiny Tony Soprano, clad in a fuzzy robe and gold wrist watch with a fake cigar and sitting in a wagon emblazoned with a "Bada Bing!" sign, a fictional strip club from the hit HBO series. She kept warm for the occasion with a blue blanket and was surrounded by a rubber duck and stuffed animal ducks as a reference to Tony in a jacuzzi, E! notes.