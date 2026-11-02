Pope Leo Heads To Uruguay This Week

Pope Leo XIV is set to embark on a significant journey to Latin America this week, following his recovery from lung cancer surgery. The Vatican confirmed that from November 6 through 17, the Pope will visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. Doctors have cleared the 71-year-old pontiff for international travel after his successful surgery on October 13, which removed a malignant tumor from his right lung.

The Pope expressed his eagerness to return to Latin America, a region where he spent over two decades as a missionary priest and bishop. "I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I've experienced so many moments of my life," he said in a Vatican statement. The trip aims to "strengthen the bonds of communion with the local Churches, encourage the faithful in their mission, and bring a message of faith, hope, and peace," according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

The journey will begin in Uruguay, where Pope Leo will spend less than 48 hours. He will celebrate Mass, meet with a local community engaged in social outreach, and visit the Catholic University of Uruguay. Cardinal Daniel Sturla of Montevideo noted the modesty of the church in Uruguay, describing it as "poor and small, but free and beautiful," as reported by NCR Online.

Following Uruguay, the Pope will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking the first papal visit to the country since St. John Paul II in 1987. The visit is highly anticipated, especially since Pope Francis, a native of Buenos Aires, never returned during his pontificate. Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva of Buenos Aires emphasized that Pope Leo's visit should not be seen as a substitute for Pope Francis's homecoming.

The final leg of the trip will be in Peru, where Pope Leo will dedicate six days. His itinerary includes a "Meeting on the Challenges and Hopes for the Future of the Peruvian People" in Lima, as well as visits to Chiclayo, Cusco, and Pucallpa. The Pope will meet with missionaries and representatives of Amazonian peoples, continuing his predecessor's focus on the Amazon region.

Pope Leo's trip is not only a return to a region that shaped his ministry but also a test of his health and endurance. Despite his recent surgery, his medical team has confirmed that he is fit for the journey, and he remains committed to fulfilling his papal duties.