President Donald Trump Open To Having Nicki Minaj As His Next Press Secretary

President Donald Trump says he's open to entertaining the idea of recruiting Nicki Minaj as his next press secretary.



The POTUS was asked about having the Queens rapper join his administration as his official spokesperson during an interview on "The Benny Show" on Friday, October 30. In response, Trump said, "That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that." For what it's worth, he also told the interviewer he would make a good choice as well. This isn't the first time Minaj's name has been brought up during the President's search for a new press secretary.