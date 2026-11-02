President Donald Trump Open To Having Nicki Minaj As His Next Press Secretary
By Tony M. Centeno
November 2, 2026
President Donald Trump says he's open to entertaining the idea of recruiting Nicki Minaj as his next press secretary.
The POTUS was asked about having the Queens rapper join his administration as his official spokesperson during an interview on "The Benny Show" on Friday, October 30. In response, Trump said, "That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that." For what it's worth, he also told the interviewer he would make a good choice as well. This isn't the first time Minaj's name has been brought up during the President's search for a new press secretary.
🚨Trump Confirms that he is seriously considering @NICKIMINAJ for the next White House press secretary.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2026
Then he does something I was not expecting… pic.twitter.com/IqURUGJcOd
President Trump has been on the hunt for a new press secretary ever since he hired Katie Zacharia last month and fired her five days later. Since then, White House officials have reportedly thrown Minaj's name in the hat as a replacement for Zacharia. The "Everybody" rapper was recently on Air Force One with the POTUS and was spotted talking with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who also pitched Minaj for the job.
"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote in a vieo he posted to X last week.
Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX— Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026
Despite her past as a chart-topping rapper, Nicki Minaj has at least one qualifying requirement to join the Trump Administration. Since coming out as a Republican last year, Minaj has vocalized her support for Trump and his policies while advocating for efforts the administration is pushing. She has also joined Trump at his political rallies, including a recent event where he told supporters in Michigan that Minaj has "a beautiful a**."
As of this report, Minaj herself has not publicly commented on the discourse.