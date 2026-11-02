Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree To Arrive In New York This Week

A 76-foot Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York, will soon make its way to Rockefeller Center, marking the start of the holiday season in New York City. The tree is scheduled to be cut down on Thursday (November 5) and transported to Manhattan, arriving on Saturday (November 7), according to ABC7NY.

Once in place, the tree will be adorned with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star, weighing approximately 900 pounds. The tree lighting ceremony is set for Wednesday, December 2, from 7–10 p.m., as reported by Rockefeller Center.

The tree's journey to New York City is a cherished tradition, and this year, it continues to symbolize celebration and community. After the holiday season, the tree will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity, supporting their mission to help communities in need.

Visitors can enjoy the tree on display through January 9, 2027, and partake in various festive activities at Rockefeller Center. The tree's arrival and lighting ceremony are anticipated events, drawing crowds to witness the iconic symbol of the holiday spirit.