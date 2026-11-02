Savannah Guthrie Renews Plea For Missing Mom After Sharing Old Drawing
By iHeartRadio
November 2, 2026
Savannah Guthrie, co-host of TODAY, has issued a fresh appeal for information regarding her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared nine months ago from her Tucson, Arizona home. On Sunday, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional post on her official Instagram page, including an old drawing by her daughter that read, "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy," symbolizing the family's ongoing pain and longing for answers.
In her message, Savannah Guthrie stated, "The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be," emphasizing that the family "aches" for Nancy Guthrie and continues to "cry out for answers." She reminded the public that a $1 million reward remains available for information leading to her mother's whereabouts. The post also thanked those who have shown support and encouraged others to "join us in praying without ceasing," according to WPTZ.
Nancy Guthrie, age 84, was last seen at her Tucson-area home on January 31. Authorities believe she was abducted, with a masked, armed individual caught on the home's doorbell camera. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with the FBI, has not identified a suspect or made arrests.
Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to consult with laboratory scientists about new forensic methods that might advance the investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department cited by KGUN9. In July, authorities released two ransom notes—one demanding $4 million in bitcoin and another claiming Nancy Guthrie had died after being kidnapped. Investigators reported that a more recent potential ransom note was found not credible.
The case remains open, and officials urge anyone with information to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an anonymous tip at 520-882-7463. The family continues to hold out hope for answers and closure.