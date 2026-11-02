Savannah Guthrie Renews Plea For Missing Mom After Sharing Old Drawing

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of TODAY, has issued a fresh appeal for information regarding her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared nine months ago from her Tucson, Arizona home. On Sunday, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional post on her official Instagram page, including an old drawing by her daughter that read, "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy," symbolizing the family's ongoing pain and longing for answers.

In her message, Savannah Guthrie stated, "The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be," emphasizing that the family "aches" for Nancy Guthrie and continues to "cry out for answers." She reminded the public that a $1 million reward remains available for information leading to her mother's whereabouts. The post also thanked those who have shown support and encouraged others to "join us in praying without ceasing," according to WPTZ.