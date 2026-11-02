Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Changes Again Following Transfer

Combs was written up several times at FCI Fort Dix since he began his 50-month sentence there last October. He was thrown in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) twice over the past few months for fighting. His last fight was documented on September 30, which led fans to believe a suspicious report that Combs got into a tussle with a Jamaican drug lord named Christopher "Dudas" Coke.



The alleged fight happened after Combs went for his daily break outside the SHU. Combs allegedly suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment last weekend. The Bad Boy Records founder's family acknowledged his hospital trip but denied the story about the fight. The Bureau of Prisons also confirmed the fight never happened. Shortly after his violations, Combs was transferred to Allenwood a few weeks later.



Combs' multiple violations cost him 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges. However, his new prison release date shows that he's making strides and doing everything he can to be released as soon as possible.

