Steve Ellis, Love Affair Frontman Behind 'Everlasting Love,' Dies At 76

Steve Ellis, the singer best known as the frontman of Love Affair, has died at 76.

Ellis died Friday (Oct. 30) following complications from a chronic illness, according to a statement shared on his Facebook page.

“Steve peacefully left the world on the evening of October 30, 2026, in the presence of his loved ones,” the statement read.

Love Affair scored a No. 1 hit in the U.K. with their 1967 cover of “Everlasting Love,” while follow-up singles “Rainbow Valley,” “A Day Without Love” and “Bringing on Back the Good Times” also reached the U.K. Top 10.

Ellis left the band in 1969 and went on to form groups including Widowmaker and Ellis while pursuing a solo career. He released several solo albums, including 2026’s Baby Faced Assassin.

The singer also endured significant health challenges throughout his life. A 1980 forklift accident left him with severe foot injuries, requiring years of hospital visits and rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

Love Affair reunited several times over the years, keeping the band's music alive for generations of fans.