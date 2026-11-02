Trump Reopens Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

President Donald Trump announced the reopening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday (November 2) after extensive renovations. The pool, located in Washington, D.C., had been closed for several months due to a renovation project that faced numerous challenges. Trump delivered remarks in front of the landmark, emphasizing its beauty and significance.

The renovation, initially planned to be completed by July 4, took longer and cost more than expected. Trump had announced in April that the pool would receive a new blue coating, symbolizing the American flag. However, issues arose shortly after the pool was refilled in June, including algae blooms and peeling of the new liner. According to USA Today, an inspection found the liner had failed in at least 85 places.

Despite Trump's claims that vandals were responsible for the damage, the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, acknowledged installation problems and agreed to complete repairs under its warranty. The project, initially estimated to cost $1.5 million, ended up costing approximately $16.4 million.

The reopening of the Reflecting Pool comes just before the midterm elections, with Trump using the event to deliver a "closing argument" speech. According to WTAP, Trump aimed to highlight his renovation projects in Washington, D.C., as part of his campaign efforts.

The renovation project drew scrutiny over its cost and execution. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Attorney's office, led by former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, attributed the issues to poor workmanship rather than vandalism. A case against former Olympian David Hearn, accused of damaging the pool, was dropped after it was determined he was not responsible.