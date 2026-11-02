Trump Wraps Up Midterm Rally Blitz In Midwest

President Donald Trump concluded his midterm rally campaign blitz on Sunday (November 1), with events in Iowa and Kansas, ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. In Salina, Kansas, he criticized Democrats, claiming they would harm the country if they regained control of Congress. Earlier, he urged voters in Iowa to support Republican candidates in key Midwestern races.

This final push followed a brief shift to virtual tele-rallies on Saturday. Trump had initially planned for an October 30 rally in Florida to be his last event, but he decided to continue to Iowa and Kansas over the weekend. "I thought this was going to be my last one," Trump said at the Florida rally, referring to the event with Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. He added, "28 days of this crap is a lot," as reported by USA Today.

The Republican National Committee had initially canceled the rallies in Kansas and Iowa, but after receiving calls from Republicans in both states, Trump decided to proceed with the events. "They said 'we just want to make sure that we win,'" Trump told the Florida crowd.

With the midterms approaching, Republicans are defending their 53-47 Senate majority and 218-214 House majority. Political experts predict Democrats will likely win control of the House, while the Senate's fate depends on a few key races, including those in Kansas and Iowa.

Trump's campaign blitz included stops in South Carolina, Ohio, Mississippi, Michigan, and Georgia, as well as a visit to Florida on October 24 to cast his votes. His itinerary reflects a focus on states where he can energize the Republican base, even in traditionally safe Republican territories like Nebraska, Alaska, and Kansas.