U.S. And Canada Near Trade Deal Amid Tariff Dispute

President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Canada are close to finalizing a trade deal to resolve their ongoing trade dispute. Trump stated, "We have the concept of a very good deal with Canada," during a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, according to The Journal Record.

The potential agreement follows months of tariffs exchanged between the two nations, which have impacted goods such as steel and automobiles. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the progress, noting that the discussions aim to create jobs, improve affordability, and respect Canadian sovereignty. Carney mentioned on social media that their teams will work in the coming weeks to finalize the deal.

A significant aspect of the proposed agreement includes the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which Canada would finance. The pipeline project, previously canceled, would transport oil from Alberta to the United States. Trump emphasized that the deal would be beneficial for U.S. farmers, ensuring they pay no tariffs on Canadian products.

The trade talks have gained urgency with the U.S. midterm elections approaching, particularly affecting northern border states like Michigan and Maine. The tariff dispute has become a key issue in these regions, with candidates calling for an end to the trade war.

Despite the optimistic tone, details of the agreement remain unclear, and both leaders acknowledge that further negotiations are needed. The PBS NewsHour reports that the discussions have picked up pace as Washington aligns more closely with Canada's position.

The Keystone XL pipeline, if revived, would carry 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to U.S. refineries. The company behind the project, TC Energy, previously lost billions when it was canceled. They have since proposed a new pipeline project, Prairie Connector, in partnership with Bridger Pipeline, as reported by CBT News.