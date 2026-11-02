Watch: John Mellencamp Admits Fears Of Going 'Totally Deaf' After Touring

John Mellencamp opened up about the toll that decades of touring have taken on his hearing.

The music icon, 75, appeared on the Nepo, Baby! podcast on Thursday (Oct. 29) alongside his son Hud, admitting he could be “totally deaf” by the time he finishes touring.

“I’ll probably be totally deaf by the time the tour’s over,” Mellencamp admitted. “I wear earplugs and stuff, but I do not ever, will I ever get hearing aids.”

The “Jack & Diane” singer traced his resistance to a warning from his grandmother, who told him that once he got hearing aids, he would never be able to live without them.

Mellencamp also revealed he struggles with pulsatile tinnitus, a condition that causes him to hear a rhythmic sound resembling his heartbeat. The issue has made everyday activities increasingly difficult.

“I don’t like going out [to eat] because I can’t hear,” he explained, describing the combination of ringing ears and background noise as “impossible.”

The legendary musician wrapped his "Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits" in August.