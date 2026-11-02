Watch: John Mellencamp Admits Fears Of Going 'Totally Deaf' After Touring

By Will Mendelson

November 2, 2026

John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits
Photo: Scott Legato / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

John Mellencamp opened up about the toll that decades of touring have taken on his hearing.

The music icon, 75, appeared on the Nepo, Baby! podcast on Thursday (Oct. 29) alongside his son Hud, admitting he could be “totally deaf” by the time he finishes touring.

“I’ll probably be totally deaf by the time the tour’s over,” Mellencamp admitted. “I wear earplugs and stuff, but I do not ever, will I ever get hearing aids.”

The “Jack & Diane” singer traced his resistance to a warning from his grandmother, who told him that once he got hearing aids, he would never be able to live without them.

Mellencamp also revealed he struggles with pulsatile tinnitus, a condition that causes him to hear a rhythmic sound resembling his heartbeat. The issue has made everyday activities increasingly difficult.

“I don’t like going out [to eat] because I can’t hear,” he explained, describing the combination of ringing ears and background noise as “impossible.”

The legendary musician wrapped his "Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits" in August.

John Mellencamp
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices