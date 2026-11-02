Watch: Steven Tyler Responds After Bill Burr Says Aerosmith Is Done Playing Live

Aerosmith aren't ready to say goodbye to the stage just yet!

Frontman Steven Tyler pushed back on the idea that the group's recent Hollywood Bowl concerts were their final performances.

During the band's second “Aerosmith + Friends” show Sunday night (Nov. 1), Tyler addressed comedian Bill Burr, who hosted Thursday's (Oct. 29) concert and seemingly referred to the two-night event as the end of Aerosmith.

“So Bill Burr said these are our final shows, huh? Doesn't he know that you can't get rid of Aerosmith?” the iconic rocker told the crowd. “In fact, at the end of the f---ing world, there will only be cockroaches, Aerosmith, and I guess Bill Burr!”

The reunion comes after Aerosmith canceled the remainder of their farewell tour in 2024 due to Tyler’s vocal injury. While no further live performances have been scheduled, the singer seemingly confirmed that fans can expect more live shows to come.

Watch the moment here.