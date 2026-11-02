Ye Brings Out Playboi Carti & North West At Historic Concert In Houston
By Tony M. Centeno
November 2, 2026
Ye has officially broken his own record for the most-attended rap concert in U.S. history.
The artist formerly known as Kanye West reportedly shattered the record on Saturday night, October 31, during his Halloween show at Reliant Stadium in Houston. According to a press release from the concert's promoters, IKON Presents, Ye attracted 74,412 fans to the venue where he delivered a three-hour performance full of hits from his extensive catalog. Ye beat the record he set at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last July. The seasoned rapper-producer sold 74,389 tickets each night of his two-day stay.
During the show, Ye delivered his classics like "Father Stretch My Hands" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from atop a massive globe. After performing tracks like "Power," "Bound 2," and "Fade," the father of four brought out his close collaborator, Playboi Carti, to perform "CARNIVAL." The Atlanta rapper stayed on stage to perform his other fan favorites like "Timeless," "Evil Jordan," and "FE!N." Travis Scott was in the audience during the show, but he didn't perform with Carti.
Other celebrities in the audience during Ye's show included Mike Dean and Drake. Ye shouted out Drizzy midway through his concert while performing "Heartless" by saying, "They caught you coming in late, Drake." The 40-year-old rapper was also caught watching Ye and Carti's set. After bringing out special guest Andre Troutman, Ye invited his 13-year-old daughter, North West, to the stage. The two performed "Legacy" while North was in a full Zombie costume, and later delivered "Main Role" together.
Drake and Travis Scott were in attendance for Ye's show in Houston. Ye also addressed him during the show saying “They caught you coming in late Drake.” pic.twitter.com/yQzNqJEMYE— No Jumper (@nojumper) November 1, 2026
After the show, Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds presented Ye with a state proclamation and a Global Icon Award. The state proclamation recognized the Chicago native's contributions to music and culture. Rep. Reynolds also gifted Ye with a commemorative Texas flag that was flown over the Texas State Capitol.
"This flag was flown over our Capitol in Austin for none other than Kanye West," Rep. Reynolds. "We’re so honored to have him in H-Town where we’re showing him mad love and respect.”
Check out more moments from Ye's show in Houston below.
Ye shares a hug with his daughter North West after bringing her onstage at his Houston show tonight. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/LpPGOEWDAu— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 1, 2026
Drake and Travis Scott spotted vibing together at Ye’s concert in Houston, Texas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JxVL6MElo7— infolky (@infolky) November 1, 2026
Mike Dean attended Ye’s show in Houston 🐐🔥— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 1, 2026
Ye also shouted out Mike Dean during his show pic.twitter.com/qGBvcKmvjo
Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds honored Ye with a special flag flown over the Texas State Capitol in Austin and a Global Icon Award on behalf of the state of Texas for his historic Houston show last night. 🏆🐐🇺🇸— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 1, 2026
“This flag was flown over our Capitol in Austin for none… pic.twitter.com/jZwsStt2at
Playboi Carti hugging North West before taking the stage with Ye in Houston 🖤🫂 pic.twitter.com/bDbZeQXBsf— YEEZY FRANCE (@YZYFRANCE1) November 1, 2026
YE JUST BROUGHT OUT PLAYBOI CARTI IN HOUSTON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vxrmdd1hk1— Lidesty (@Lidesty) November 1, 2026
YE BRINGS OUT PLAYBOI CARTI OUT FOR "CARNIVAL" LIVE IN HOUSTON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Wu4QYN0qil— Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 1, 2026
Playboi Carti spoke on his performance of Carnival with Ye in Houston— yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) November 1, 2026
“ERR TIME DEY SEE DA CARTER ITS A RED LIGHT FR” - Carti on the yvlatlanta IG pic.twitter.com/odKG2sjbij