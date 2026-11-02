Ye Brings Out Playboi Carti & North West At Historic Concert In Houston

During the show, Ye delivered his classics like "Father Stretch My Hands" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from atop a massive globe. After performing tracks like "Power," "Bound 2," and "Fade," the father of four brought out his close collaborator, Playboi Carti, to perform "CARNIVAL." The Atlanta rapper stayed on stage to perform his other fan favorites like "Timeless," "Evil Jordan," and "FE!N." Travis Scott was in the audience during the show, but he didn't perform with Carti.



Other celebrities in the audience during Ye's show included Mike Dean and Drake. Ye shouted out Drizzy midway through his concert while performing "Heartless" by saying, "They caught you coming in late, Drake." The 40-year-old rapper was also caught watching Ye and Carti's set. After bringing out special guest Andre Troutman, Ye invited his 13-year-old daughter, North West, to the stage. The two performed "Legacy" while North was in a full Zombie costume, and later delivered "Main Role" together.