16 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Brian Johnson

On October 5th, 1947, Brian Johnson was born. To mark the AC/DC singer’s 74th birthday, here are 16 things you might not know about him:

1. Brian was born in Northeast England.

2. Johnson is the oldest of four siblings.

3. Brian’s dad was a coal miner and a sergeant major in the British Army.

4. Growing up, Brian sang in his local church choir.

5. The first bands Brian was part of were the Gobi Desert Canoe Club and Fresh.

6. Starting in 1970, Brian played with the cabaret/club group The Jasper Hart Band, performing soft rock songs and show tunes from the musical Hair.