Only A True Outdoorsman Can Spot The Snake In This Photo

By Dave Basner

April 27, 2022

One of the most common snakes in North America is the copperhead. If you've ever gone on a hike through the woods, there is a good chance you were near one, and an even better chance you didn't see it. The snake's camouflage is so impressive, that the snake often goes unnoticed. In fact, very few people can even spot it in this photo. To find out where it is, scroll down.

While the copperhead's venom is relatively mild, they are known to bite, so keep an eye out for them. 

Photo: Twitter

