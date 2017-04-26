Only A True Outdoorsman Can Spot The Snake In This Photo
By Dave Basner
April 27, 2022
Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy— Helen🐍👩🏼🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017
One of the most common snakes in North America is the copperhead. If you've ever gone on a hike through the woods, there is a good chance you were near one, and an even better chance you didn't see it. The snake's camouflage is so impressive, that the snake often goes unnoticed. In fact, very few people can even spot it in this photo. To find out where it is, scroll down.
If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o— Helen🐍👩🏼🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017
While the copperhead's venom is relatively mild, they are known to bite, so keep an eye out for them.
Photo: Twitter