20 Songs for Every Kind of Dad

Frontman Lukas Forchhammer says the death of his father inspired the band’s song “7 Years.” He explained this, saying. “It’s a song about growing older. I’m also coming to a realization that being a father is the most important thing. My biggest dream is not to be some negative old dude, but to have my kids’ friends say, ‘You’re going to visit your dad? Say hi! He’s awesome.’ I had a perfect father.”