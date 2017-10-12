Celebrities Who Support GLAAD's Spirit Day

iHeartMedia (along with a ton of other folks around the world) proudly rock purple on Spirit Day on the third Thursday every October to take a stand against bullying and show support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) youth. Chloe x Halle, Sterling K. Brown, Bob The Drag Queen, and more have come together to fight the good fight in unison with GLAAD. In honor of tradition’s 12-year milestone, we’re taking a look at some of Hollywood’s biggest heavyweights that have stood up against bullies and fought for the cause.

Scroll on below to see how they’ve made an impact in the LGBTQ+ community!