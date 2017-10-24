The Spookiest And Most Adorable Pet Costumes Ever

It's happy howl-o-ween for these pets! These four-legged friends joined in on all of the Halloween fun with these spookily adorable costumes. Did you ever think you'd see a dog wearing a full-sized costume of the Staten Island Ferry? All these pet costumes and more below will be sure to put a treat in your dog bowl.

Halloween is right around the corner, and iHeartRadio has plenty of radio stations to celebrate Spooky Season. From classic Halloween songs to spine-chilling ghost stories, iHeartRadio has plenty of treats for its listeners, and even a few tricks. Halloween Radio takes listeners through a variety of Halloween singles and fun and scary hits. Ghost Stories Radio finds iHeartRadio going through some of its favorite tales and horror stories to get listeners in a spooky mood. Aaron Mahnke's 13 Days of Halloween takes listener's through Hawthorne Manner. With 3D audio, listeners are advised to wear headphones as they immerse themselves in this season that explores the Sea.