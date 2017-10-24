The Spookiest And Most Adorable Pet Costumes Ever

October 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's happy howl-o-ween for these pets! These four-legged friends joined in on all of the Halloween fun with these spookily adorable costumes. Did you ever think you'd see a dog wearing a full-sized costume of the Staten Island Ferry? All these pet costumes and more below will be sure to put a treat in your dog bowl. 

Halloween is right around the corner, and iHeartRadio has plenty of radio stations to celebrate Spooky Season. From classic Halloween songs to spine-chilling ghost stories, iHeartRadio has plenty of treats for its listeners, and even a few tricks. Halloween Radio takes listeners through a variety of Halloween singles and fun and scary hits. Ghost Stories Radio finds iHeartRadio going through some of its favorite tales and horror stories to get listeners in a spooky mood. Aaron Mahnke's 13 Days of Halloween takes listener's through Hawthorne Manner. With 3D audio, listeners are advised to wear headphones as they immerse themselves in this season that explores the Sea.

Count Catula.
Photo: Getty Images
Holy cow!
Photo: Getty Images
Our hearts will go on for this pup dressed as Rose from Titanic.
Photo: Getty Images
Someone's been a bad boy!
Photo: Getty Images
Hoppy Halloween!
Photo: Getty Images
Quintessential New Yorker.
Photo: Getty Images
Devil Dog.
Photo: Getty Images
Royalty.
Photo: Getty Images
Okay, this is scary!
Photo: Getty Images
Mail's best friend. Get it?
Photo: Getty Images
Who wouldn't want to go sight seeing with this adorable dog leading the way?
Photo: Getty Images
A grrrrrl scout.
Photo: Getty Images
Mister Softee Dog.
Photo: Getty Images
All aboard!
Photo: Getty Images
Keep an eye on your candy in front of this masked bandit!
Photo: Getty Images
A member of the K-9 S.W.A.T. team.
Photo: Getty Images
These dogs are in a "New York State of Mind."
Photo: Getty Images
Found Nemo!
Photo: Getty Images
Paw-casso.
Photo: Getty Images
This adorably bewitched bunny is ready for Halloween!
Photo: Getty Images
The dog in the hat.
Photo: Getty Images
Fit for a queen.
Photo: Getty Images
Lobster, anyone?
Photo: Getty Images
Cat for a day.
Photo: Getty Images
Aye, aye, captain!
Photo: Getty Images
That's hot.
Photo: Getty Images
Watch out for this creepy critter!
Photo: Getty Images
Squirrel!
Photo: Getty Images
Now that's punk rock.
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices