If You See This Coat Hook In A Bathroom, Get Out and Call The Police
By Dave Basner
June 22, 2022
Most people wouldn't think twice if they saw a coat hook in a bathroom since it's not a very strange thing to find in there. However, that's just what some sinister people are hoping for.
There is now a coat hook with a spy cam in it, and perverts are using it to peep on people in the bathroom.
Police in Florida recently found the hooks inside public restrooms, including one at a beach. They're urging everyone to be vigilant for something like in dressing rooms and public toilets.
Most disturbing, downloading what's been recorded only takes a USB cord and the cameras are cheap and easy to buy.
Be careful out there.
Photo Credit: Amazon.com