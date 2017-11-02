If You See This Coat Hook In A Bathroom, Get Out and Call The Police

By Dave Basner

June 22, 2022

Most people wouldn't think twice if they saw a coat hook in a bathroom since it's not a very strange thing to find in there. However, that's just what some sinister people are hoping for. 

There is now a coat hook with a spy cam in it, and perverts are using it to peep on people in the bathroom. 

Police in Florida recently found the hooks inside public restrooms, including one at a beach. They're urging everyone to be vigilant for something like in dressing rooms and public toilets. 

Most disturbing, downloading what's been recorded only takes a USB cord and the cameras are cheap and easy to buy.

Be careful out there.

Photo Credit: Amazon.com

