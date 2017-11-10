8 Rockers Who Are Veterans

8. Elvis Presley- In 1958, the King of Rock and Roll was drafted into the Army as a private at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. Not wanting to be treated differently, he told the Army they could do anything they want with him. He went to basic training at Fort Hood in Texas then joined the 3rd Armored Division in Germany where he met his future wife, Priscilla. During his time in the Army, he seriously studied karate and later used some of what he learned in his live performances. He donated his Army pay to charity, bought TVs for the base and even bought extra sets of fatigues for everyone in his outfit. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1960.

To these men and all the soldiers out there this Veterans Day, we thank you.