Artists As Thanksgiving Foods And Other Delicacies

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving week has officially arrived! While the holiday is a time to give thanks and remember to be grateful for what we have, it is also a time for really good food. From turkey, to stuffing, to pumpkin pie and more, millions will be chowing down this Thanksgiving. But, imagine this food as your favorite artist? Like, Ed Sheerham, or Kacey Musgravy, or Spam Smith?

We could go on and on…so we will! Take a look at all the possibilities if your favorite artists were the dishes below.

Lady Gaga

Photo: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry

Photo: Getty Images

Rosalía

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Photo: Getty Images

Saweetie

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices