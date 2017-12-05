If You Can Solve This Riddle, You're A Psychopath

Usually when you're able to solve a riddle, you feel pretty good about yourself, but if you can figure out this one then you might need to talk to a therapist.

Apparently, if you correctly answer this brainteaser, you're a psychopath.

The riddle is:

While at her own mother's funeral, a woman meets a guy she doesn't know. She thinks this guy is amazing - her dream man - and is pretty sure he could be the love of her life. However, she never asked for his name or number, and afterwards, could not find anyone who knew who he was. A few days later, the girl kills her own sister. Question: Why did she do it?

Did you figure it out? A psychopath would know the answer is that the girl killed her sister because she hoped the mystery guy would also show up to her sister's funeral and she would be able to see him again.

If you got it right, don't start padding up your walls just yet - no one knows where the riddle came from so it's not like it is a professionally approved method for diagnosing psychopaths.

Anyways, according to Psychology Today, only 1% of the population are true psychopaths.