25 Facts You Didn't Know About Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This weekend, we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While you may think you know all there is to know about the late civil rights leader, his life, like most, was a many-layered one. In fact, we can bet there are plenty of facts about his life that you likely aren’t aware of, based on the enormous scope of his accomplishments.

Celebrate and remember the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by listening to some of his most important speeches on iHeartRadio, via the MLK Day Playlist, as well as MLK Day podcast episodes that highlight the activist and civil rights leader, and his legacy.

Scroll on to read 25 facts you probably didn’t know about the late visionary.

1. As a child, King would travel to Connecticut to harvest tobacco. This experience up North was his first interaction in a less segregated environment. "After we passed Washington there was no discrimination at all. The white people here are very nice. We go to any place we want to and sit anywhere we want to."