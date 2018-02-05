Angry Dad Chops Off Daughter's Hair For Getting Highlights

Christin Johnson took her 13-year-old daughter Kelsey to get blonde highlights for her birthday. After a day of pampering, Kelsey was thrilled with her new look and was beaming in photos her mom posted on Facebook.

Then, Christin dropped the teen off with Kelsey's father and stepmother and when she next saw her, Kelsey looked dramatically different. It turned out her father wasn't happy with his daughter's new look and decided to punish her by cutting off nearly all of Kelsey's hair.