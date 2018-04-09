7 Celebrities Who Have Had The Wildest Alien Encounters

Back in 2016 – just ahead of the election –leaked emails to Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, revealed blink-182’s Tom DeLonge was resolutely passionate about proving the existence of extraterrestrials. He was so passionate about the topic that he asked the chairman to meet with him several times to interview him for a documentary he claimed to be producing. Naturally, this led to the lingering question: How many other celebrities also believe aliens are real? And, more importantly, how many of them believe they’ve seen other life forces with their own eyes?

Now, in the year 2022, with the Pentagon committed to determining the origins of UFOs, and stars like Kesha and Demi Lovato trying to summon aliens, it's clear people are taking the search for other intelligent life in the universe more seriously than ever before.

From Post Malone to Fran Drescher, we've rounded up some of the wildest alien and UFO encounters recounted by your favorite celebrities that sound like they were lifted straight from The X-Files.