7 Celebrities Who Have Had The Wildest Alien Encounters
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 9, 2022
Back in 2016 – just ahead of the election –leaked emails to Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, revealed blink-182’s Tom DeLonge was resolutely passionate about proving the existence of extraterrestrials. He was so passionate about the topic that he asked the chairman to meet with him several times to interview him for a documentary he claimed to be producing. Naturally, this led to the lingering question: How many other celebrities also believe aliens are real? And, more importantly, how many of them believe they’ve seen other life forces with their own eyes?
Now, in the year 2022, with the Pentagon committed to determining the origins of UFOs, and stars like Kesha and Demi Lovato trying to summon aliens, it's clear people are taking the search for other intelligent life in the universe more seriously than ever before.
From Post Malone to Fran Drescher, we've rounded up some of the wildest alien and UFO encounters recounted by your favorite celebrities that sound like they were lifted straight from The X-Files.
1. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato is perhaps one of the most outspoken believers of aliens in the pop music. In fact, she's so convinced of their existence that she's already advocating for their rights. In 2021, she said that we should stop calling them "aliens" because it's a derogatory term for any living creature. That same year the singer revealed that she had made contact with extraterrestrials through meditation.
In her Peacock Original show Unidentified With Demi Lovato, she investigated the presence of ETs and ghosts and revealed she had "dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me." She went on to say that "if we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."
2. Kesha
Following in the footsteps of Demi, Kesha recently debuted her own investigative paranormal reality series called Conjuring Kesha. That amount of dedication isn't just for ghosts though. She's also interested in ETs after Demi appeared on her podcast Kesha and the Creepies. "I'm like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It's my new hobby because of Demi Lovato," she revealed. She's also shared her own compelling UFO sightings.
Kesha elaborated on an experience she had that confirmed her belief in aliens during a past interview: “I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don’t know why I didn’t like try to take a picture of it — I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, ‘What in the hell is that?’ I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back. I was like, ‘Those are f****ng aliens.’ They were spaceships!”
3. Tom DeLonge (blink-182)
A true purveyor of alien life forms, blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has been vocal about his belief in extraterrestrials. Not only has his research helped prompt the Pentagon to release UFO footage, he also founded the To The Stars Academy. Their Facebook page describes the company as a place that "strives to be a powerful vehicle for change by creating a consortium among science, aerospace and entertainment that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies."
DeLonge has previously revealed the intense ET encounter that prompted such rigorous work in 2015. “My whole body felt like it had static electricity, and I open my eyes and the [campfire] is still going, and there’s a conversation going on outside the tent,” DeLonge said in the interview. “It sounded like there were about 20 people there, talking. And instantly my mind goes, ‘OK, they’re at our campsite, they’re not here to hurt us, they’re talking about shit, but I can’t make out what they’re saying. But they’re working on something.’ Then I close my eyes and wake up, and the fire is out, and I have about three hours of lost time.”
With today’s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy’s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories.— Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 28, 2020
4. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas has been ranting about UFOs for several years and he has good reason to. Back in 2015, during an interview on a UK talk show, the Jonas Brothers singer revealed that he saw several "flying saucers" in the sky eight years prior. "I was in my backyard in L.A. I looked up in the sky and there was three flying saucers." What makes his story bizarre is that there were three identical sightings that people reported on the same exact night. "I went online and there were three identical sightings two weeks before," he continued. "There was me, my friend, and a bunch of people in L.A. that all saw it."
5. Kacey Musgraves
Country pop star Kacey Musgraves is also an ET enthusiast. "I always find myself looking up when I'm outside, hoping to catch something," she told NME in 2019. "I really have a few times." Two of those times happened back to back.
Musgraves recalled being in Mexico for a friend's wedding when she noticed something strange. "I noticed something hovering above the corner of the hotel," she told the music magazine. "In the night sky, it kind of looked like the underbelly of a bird. You couldn't really see what it was. You know how around the outside edge of a hotel they sometimes have floodlights that point up into the sky? Whatever it was, it was being shined on by those. I was very confused by it, so I said, 'Y'all, what's that?' We all watched it for a minute and then it changed shape into an X-pattern, like a windmill shape. It was so weird!"
Just days after the strange sighting, the singer says she saw "two giant balls of fire" hovering above Nashville.
6. Fran Drescher
The Nanny star Fran Drescher told the Huffington Post back in 2012 that she and her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, had similar experiences with aliens despite not knowing each other at the time. “You know, it’s funny because Peter and I both saw [aliens] before we knew each other, doing the same thing, driving on the road with our dads."
Then things got really strange. "We were both in junior high. A few years later, we met, and we realized that we had the same experience. I think that somehow we were programmed to meet. We both have this scar. It’s the exact same scar on the exact same spot.”
She continued, "I think that somehow we were programmed to meet." Her husband, however, isn't convinced and thinks Drescher's scar is from something mundane like a drill bit mishap or from holding a hot cup of water. Yet, the actress wants to believe and claims, "that's what the aliens programmed us to think. But really, that's where the chip is."
7. Post Malone
During a 2020 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, rapper Post Malone revealed that he's experienced multiple UFO sightings across the country since he was 16.
"My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at a very strict deadline, probably 10pm. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just fuckin’ goes off. You can’t explain it," he said before going into detail on one of his most memorable experiences. “I used to live in Tarzana,” he recalled. “There was a balcony and it looked kind of like, it sounds corny, but like a classic forcefield. It’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape,” he said, describing the sight stretching in shape before his eyes. “And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like f---in’ four other people, and they saw it too.”