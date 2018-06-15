25 Hot Celeb Dads To Thirst Over This Father's Day

There’s something pretty sexy about a guy who is good with kids, hence the whole “DILF” thing. And though the 25 celeb dads below may range in age, they certainly all have the good looks to accompany the-being-a-good-dad thing.

From newer boy band dads like Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas, to hotties who have been dads forevs (David Beckham; also did you know Taylor Hanson is a father of 6?) to dads that are just in the middle of it all (we see you, Ryan Reynolds and Wiz Khalifa!) let’s celebrate the 25 smokin’-hot fathers below.

Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Happy drooling!