25 Hot Celeb Dads To Thirst Over This Father's Day
June 18, 2021
There’s something pretty sexy about a guy who is good with kids, hence the whole “DILF” thing. And though the 25 celeb dads below may range in age, they certainly all have the good looks to accompany the-being-a-good-dad thing.
From newer boy band dads like Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas, to hotties who have been dads forevs (David Beckham; also did you know Taylor Hanson is a father of 6?) to dads that are just in the middle of it all (we see you, Ryan Reynolds and Wiz Khalifa!) let’s celebrate the 25 smokin’-hot fathers below.
Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Happy drooling!
1. Liam Payne
2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see. @cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that.