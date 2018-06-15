Feedback

25 Hot Celeb Dads To Thirst Over This Father's Day

June 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

There’s something pretty sexy about a guy who is good with kids, hence the whole “DILF” thing. And though the 25 celeb dads below may range in age, they certainly all have the good looks to accompany the-being-a-good-dad thing.

From newer boy band dads like Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas, to hotties who have been dads forevs (David Beckham; also did you know Taylor Hanson is a father of 6?) to dads that are just in the middle of it all (we see you, Ryan Reynolds and Wiz Khalifa!) let’s celebrate the 25 smokin’-hot fathers below.

Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Happy drooling!

1. Liam Payne

2. Louis Tomlinson

View this post on Instagram

:)

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

3. Taylor Hanson

Merry Christmas ✨

A post shared by Natalie Hanson (@realnatonthewall) on

4. Chance Perez

5. Tom Fletcher

6. Usher

Photo: Getty Images

7. Justin Timberlake

8. Ne-Yo

Photo: Getty Images

9. David Beckham

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 11, 2018
Photo: Getty Images

10. Tyrese Gibson

Photo: Getty Images

11. Ryan Reynolds

Photo: Getty Images

12. Chris Hemsworth

Photo: Getty Images

13. Pete Wentz

Photo: Getty Images

14. Wiz Khalifa

Photo: Getty Images

15. Will Smith

Photo: Getty Images

16. Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Sighting - March 28, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

17. Tim McGraw

Photo: Getty Images

18. Channing Tatum

19. Kane Brown

20. Lenny Kravitz

Photo: Getty Images

21. John Stamos

View this post on Instagram

Sowing the seedlings of love.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

22. Aaron Paul

View this post on Instagram

🖤⚗️

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

23. Chance the Rapper

24. Joe Jonas

25. Zayn Malik

CountryCHRHip Hop

Chat About 25 Hot Celeb Dads To Thirst Over This Father's Day

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.