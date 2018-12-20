35 Holiday Albums For Your Listening Pleasure
By Phoebe David
December 14, 2022
We're officially in holiday mode – and what a festive place to be! Thankfully, there’s a whole host of holiday albums that provide the perfect soundtrack to the season. Whether you take a more old school approach to your holiday music (throw on Bing Crosby’s Merry Christmas album or Frank Sinatra’s Ultimate Christmas) or you prefer a more modern sound (queue up Pentatonix's Holidays Around The World or Kacey Musgraves’ A Very Kacey Christmas), there’s something for everyone. Scroll on to check out 35 holiday albums that will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit!
1. The Molly Burch Christmas Album - Molly Burch
Photo: Amazon
2. Christmas: A Season of Love - Idina Menzel
Photo: Amazon
3. Christmas in the City - Lea Michelle
Photo: Amazon
4. Chicago Christmas - Chicago
Photo: Amazon
5. A Very Darren Crissmass - Darren Criss
Photo: Amazon
6. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey
Photo: Amazon
7. Christmas - Michael Bublé
Photo: Amazon
8. A Very Kacey Christmas - Kacey Musgraves
Photo: Amazon
9. Ultimate Christmas - Frank Sinatra
Photo: Amazon
10. Christmas Is Here! - Pentatonix
Photo: Amazon
11. Home For Christmas - NSYNC
Photo: Amazon
12. Merry Christmas - Bing Crosby
Photo: Amazon
13. Wrapped in Red - Kelly Clarkson
Photo: Amazon
14. Noel - Josh Groban
Photo: Amazon
15. Finally It’s Christmas - Hanson
Photo: Amazon
16. A Very She & Him Christmas - She & Him
Photo: Amazon
17. Songs For Christmas - Sufjan Stevens
Photo: Amazon
18. The Return of East Atlanta Santa - Gucci Mane
Photo: Amazon
19. Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch - Tyler, The Creator
Photo: Amazon
20. The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album - The Beach Boys
Photo: Amazon
21. Hark! - Andrew Bird
Photo: Amazon
22. Here This Christmas - Gwen Stefani
Photo: Amazon
23. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Photo: Amazon
24. My Gift - Carrie Underwood
Photo: Amazon
25. A Very Trainor Christmas - Meghan Trainor
Photo: Amazon
26. Santa Baby - Alicia Keys
27. A Family Christmas - Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli
Photo: Amazon
28. Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix
Photo: Amazon