35 Holiday Albums For Your Listening Pleasure

By Phoebe David

December 14, 2022

We're officially in holiday mode – and what a festive place to be! Thankfully, there’s a whole host of holiday albums that provide the perfect soundtrack to the season. Whether you take a more old school approach to your holiday music (throw on Bing Crosby’s Merry Christmas album or Frank Sinatra’s Ultimate Christmas) or you prefer a more modern sound (queue up Pentatonix's Holidays Around The World or Kacey MusgravesA Very Kacey Christmas), there’s something for everyone. Scroll on to check out 35 holiday albums that will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit!

1. The Molly Burch Christmas Album - Molly Burch

2. Christmas: A Season of Love - Idina Menzel

3. Christmas in the City - Lea Michelle

4. Chicago Christmas - Chicago

5. A Very Darren Crissmass - Darren Criss

6. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey

7. Christmas - Michael Bublé

8. A Very Kacey Christmas - Kacey Musgraves

9. Ultimate Christmas - Frank Sinatra

10. Christmas Is Here! - Pentatonix

11. Home For Christmas - NSYNC

12. Merry Christmas - Bing Crosby

13. Wrapped in Red - Kelly Clarkson

14. Noel - Josh Groban

15. Finally It’s Christmas - Hanson

16. A Very She & Him Christmas - She & Him

17. Songs For Christmas - Sufjan Stevens

18. The Return of East Atlanta Santa - Gucci Mane

19. Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch - Tyler, The Creator

20. The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album - The Beach Boys

21. Hark! - Andrew Bird

22. Here This Christmas - Gwen Stefani

23. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

24. My Gift - Carrie Underwood

25. A Very Trainor Christmas - Meghan Trainor

26. Santa Baby - Alicia Keys

27. A Family Christmas - Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli

28. Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix

29. The Ultimate Christmas Collection - Reba McEntire

30. Merry Christmas, Y'all - Thomas Rhett

31. A Legendary Christmas - John Legend

32. Under The Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

33. Someday At Christmas - Stevie Wonder

34. Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule - Louis Armstrong

35. The Christmas Album - Leslie Odom Jr.

