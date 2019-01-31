The Most Romantic Movies To Stream On Netflix This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Instead of freaking out about planning a perfect date night, why not just stream a romantic movie on Netflix? There are tons of great options and the best part is you don't even have to leave your couch. Here are some of the best choices for you this Valentine's Day:

The Kissing Booth 1-3

A high school student named Elle finds herself face-to-face with her long-term crush (aka her best friend's older brother) when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. Will Elle risk everything, including her friendship with Lee, to make this relationship work? You'll just have to watch this adorable movie to find out.