The Most Romantic Movies To Stream On Netflix This Valentine's Day
By Emily Lee
February 10, 2022
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Instead of freaking out about planning a perfect date night, why not just stream a romantic movie on Netflix? There are tons of great options and the best part is you don't even have to leave your couch. Here are some of the best choices for you this Valentine's Day:
The Kissing Booth 1-3
A high school student named Elle finds herself face-to-face with her long-term crush (aka her best friend's older brother) when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. Will Elle risk everything, including her friendship with Lee, to make this relationship work? You'll just have to watch this adorable movie to find out.
Set It Up
When two exhausted and overworked personal assistants conspire to setup their demanding bosses to snag more free time, things (naturally) get out of control. Pretty soon, the charming leads of this delightful rom-com are falling for each other while workplace hi-jinx ensure around them.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before 1-3
Lara Jean has kept her world small throughout high school. Everything changes when secret letters she wrote to all of her crushes are accidentally mailed out...including one she wrote to her older sister's boyfriend. Yikes! With all three installments on Netflix, you can binge all three in one night.
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
A case of mistaken identity leads to an unexpected romance when a teen joins forces with a popular student to win the heart of her high school crush.
About Time
This time-travel romance starring Rachel McAdams and Domnhall Gleeson is probably the sweetest film you can stream on Netflix this Valentine's Day. Come for the interesting twist on a classic love story, stay for the heartwarming family saga at its center. You won't be disappointed.
The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society
If you like romance stories with a historical bent, this movie is for you. The film follows a young, London-based writer in the aftermath of World War II as she begins exchanging letters with residents on the island of Guernsey, which was German-occupied during the war. Feeling compelled to visit the island, she starts to get a picture of what it was like during the occupation. During her visit, she grows closer to one of the residents, as well.
Always Be My Maybe
Starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, this might be the most LOL-worthy rom-com to hit Netflix in recent years. Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder if their relationship could really work.
When We First Met
Using a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over, trying to persuade her to fall for him
Falling Inn Love
After losing her job and her boyfriend, city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) spontaneously enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn. Thousands of airline miles later, she discovers that The Bellbird Valley Farm boasts a crumbling facade, a goat house-mate, and a meddling neighbor who covets the space. Eager to renovate and sell the property fast, she partners with Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), the Kiwi contractor who's amused by her city-girl culture shock. Now she has to make a decision to continue the life that she is building, or return to the life that she's left behind.
The Lovebirds
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in the relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme - and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
The Half Of It
Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.