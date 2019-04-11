Did You Know These 23 Celebrities Are Actually Incredible Cooks?

By Kelly Fisher

November 17, 2022

Photo: Instagram

Tons of celebrities have proven themselves to be some of the biggest powerhouse singers, songwriters, rappers, actresses and TV personalities in the entertainment industry... And many of them share the same hidden (or not-so-hidden) talent: cooking.

Some of your favorite stars have opened up about their love of cooking, and a few have even hosted their own cooking shows, published cook books and more. Trisha Yearwood has hosted more than a dozen seasons of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Chrissy Teigen has shared tons of recipes in her books and on her blog, 2 Chainz published a book with his 2013 album (complete with hilarious instructions), members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have compiled their favorite foods, and Michael Bublé started working as a boat cook and a fishermen before launching his career as a superstar musician.

Whether you’re seeking to satisfy your tastebuds with a delicious new dinner idea or sink your teeth into a mouth-watering dessert, many of these celebs probably have tons of tasty (and, in many cases, Instagram-worthy) recommendations that you can use for a casual night at home or a gathering with friends and family. Check out 23 of your favorite celebrities who are also talented cooks below:

1. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen began her public foray into the food world several years ago by posting recipes she loved to cook or created herself on her blog and other social platforms. In 2015, she released her first cookbook, titled Cravings. You can still see Chrissy killing it in the kitchen on her Instagram and Twitter, usually featuring her family members as sous chefs.
Photo: Getty Images

2. 2 Chainz

In 2013, 2Chainz released a cookbook alongside his album B.O.A.T.S. II: #METIME, titled "#MealTime", which dished out tasty recipes and hilarious instructions like, “Put on your Versace apron.”
Photo: Getty Images

3. Kris Jenner

Although she has quite the busy schedule managing the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner enjoys taking time out of her day to cook up comfort food for her family. She enjoys it so much, in fact, that she released a cookbook titled, In the Kitchen With Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites in 2014.
Photo: Getty Images

4. Kylie Jenner

Much like her mother, Kris, Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the kitchen. She often appeared on Snapchat, taking us along with her as she cooked her favorite recipes. In 2016, the beauty-mogul began a "Cooking With Kylie" series for her app and website subscribers.
Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

5. Lea Michele

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "New Year's Eve" - Arrivals
In Lea Michele's book, 'Brunette Ambition' the actress talks about cooking's important role in her family. "I grew up in a family where love is best expressed through food, so being in the kitchen is one of my favorite ways to unwind."
Photo: Getty Images

6. Blake Lively

Blake Lively loves to bake. Although she’s pretty modest about her skills, she baked an amazing beehive shaped birthday cake for Beyonce’s birthday in 2014 and decorates macarons like a pro!
Photo: Instagram @blakelively

7. Snoop Dogg

Snoop's love for the kitchen actually stems from his (self-proclaimed) "unadventurous" palate. In cooking for himself, he can always have his favorite dishes, no matter what. He decided to share these recipes with us in his debut cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen. He also teamed up with Martha Stewart in 2016 for Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, a fun cooking show featuring the pair.
Photo: Getty Images

8. David Beckham

Much like many of the other celebrity foodies on this list, David Beckham has taken to Instagram stories to show off his cooking skills. The retired soccer player admits he has received some guidance in the kitchen from his good friend, chef Gordon Ramsay, who has taught him how to perfect his Beef Wellington.
Photo: Getty Images

9. Michael Buble

Michael Buble performs on the "Today" Show Summer Concert Series - August 19, 2005
Prior to his musical debut, Michael Buble got his start in the kitchen as a boat cook and a fisherman. He fondly remembers watching his great grandmother cook effortlessly delicious meals as a child.
Photo: Getty Images

10. Taylor Swift

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - In Conversation With... Taylor Swift
Taylor’s cooking has received the stamp of approval from many of her friends. She attests her cooking inspiration to chef, Ina Garten, whom she has been a fan of since she was a teenager. She has been known to whip up some of the best (and aesthetically pleasing) desserts for her own parties.
Photo: Getty Images

11. Gwyneth Paltrow

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17
As the author and curator of several cookbooks, it is safe to say that Gwyneth knows her way around a kitchen. The Goop founder says, “My food comes from me and so it is true to me. I just know what I want to eat. And if I want something, or my family wants something, and it’s on the restricted food or allergy list, I love to find my way around the obstacle. I’m all about finding my way around an obstacle.”
Photo: Getty Images

12. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was raised in a family of good cooks. Her father, Joe Germanotta owns a successful Italian restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, in NYC. She enjoys cooking pasta dishes, making fresh ravioli with fillings from her personal garden.
Photo: Instagram

13. Eva Longoria

Cooking is definitely Eva Longoria’s love language; she has been whipping up delicious meals since she was a young girl and she considers it the best way to show appreciation to all of her loved ones. In 2018, she shared the love with the rest of us when she released her first cookbook, Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking With Love for Family & Friends.
Photo: Getty Images
Singer-songwriter turned chef, Kelis Rogers made her transition from music to food in the middle of her music career by attending culinary school. This eventually lead to her partnership with Andy Taylor, of the duo Le Bun and opening a pop-up restaurant at New York's Leicester House hotel.
Photo: Getty Images

15. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel love spending time in the kitchen together. He tells Jay Leno, "She likes to cook. I like to bake . . . so dinner and dessert."
Photo: Instagram @justintimberlake

16. Questlove

The Root’s co-founder and drummer, Questlove holds a food salon in his New York City apartment every few months with his chef friends.
Photo: Getty Images

17. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is quite confident in her cooking skills, she tells E!, "I’m like a closet home ec teacher…I can really cook anything." She loves to cook for her family, especially during the holidays. Among all of the staple holiday dishes, stuffing is one of her favorites to make.
Photo: Getty Images

18. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper may have been playing a chef in the movie, “Burnt”, but the cooking techniques he displays in the film are all him. The actor comes from a large Italian family who shared a deep love of cooking.
Photo: Getty Images

19. Anna Kendrick

Each year, the actress gets into the holiday spirit with a huge batch of *perfectly* trimmed and decorated cookies.
Photo: Instagram

20. Tia Mowry

Tia currently has her own cooking program called 'Tia Mowry at Home'. The actress loves to cook easy, one-pot meals for her family.
Photo: Getty Images

21. Trisha Yearwood 

Today - Season 61
We know that Grammy award winning country star Trisha Yearwood can sing, but did you know she has her own cooking show? 'Trisha’s Southern Kitchen' began in 2011 and boasts a whopping 17 seasons.
Photo: Getty Images

22. Florence Pugh

Fans love watching Florence Pugh's fun cooking videos. The actress puts her kitchen skills and dance moves on full display on "Cooking With Flo," which is exclusively on her Instagram stories.
Photo: Instagram

23. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez stars in an unscripted cooking show shot in her home. Each episode includes Selena attempting a new dish and a different expert chef as a guest star, discussing cooking advice and how to handle kitchen mishaps. To make it even better, the show provides $10,000 to a food-related charity of the chef's choice.
Photo: HBO Max
