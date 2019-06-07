Long Live Prince: Honoring The Purple One

Prince's legacy still lives on, courtesy of his loyal fanbase, immaculate influence, and his estate. Born on June 7, 1958, the late, great icon entered the world in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the son of jazz singer Mattie Della and pianist/songwriter John Lewis Nelson. Little did they know that their child would go onto inspire for over four decades of his life with his stage presence, musicianship, and catalog. iHeartRadio wants to remember the legend with a look back at some of the most iconic moments from his life. Behold some of the most picture-worthy highlights of the entertainer's career!

Prince plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Ritz during his 'Dirty Mind' tour in New York City on March 22, 1981.