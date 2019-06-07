Long Live Prince: Honoring The Purple One
By Rose Wythe
June 7, 2021
Prince's legacy still lives on, courtesy of his loyal fanbase, immaculate influence, and his estate. Born on June 7, 1958, the late, great icon entered the world in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the son of jazz singer Mattie Della and pianist/songwriter John Lewis Nelson. Little did they know that their child would go onto inspire for over four decades of his life with his stage presence, musicianship, and catalog. iHeartRadio wants to remember the legend with a look back at some of the most iconic moments from his life. Behold some of the most picture-worthy highlights of the entertainer's career!
Prince plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Ritz during his 'Dirty Mind' tour in New York City on March 22, 1981.
Prince plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Forum in Inglewood, California on February 17, 1985.
Prince performs at the Hollywood Palace to promote the opening of his film Purple Rain on July 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, California.
Prince performs onstage on the Hit N Run-Parade Tour at Wembley Arena in London in August 1986.
Prince in concert.
Prince onstage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California
Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Prince and Mary J. Blige perform onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Prince onstage at Skanderborg Festival in Denmark, Denmark in 2013.
Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Prince performs in concert on February 18, 1985 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Prince attends VH-1 Honors Awards Show on April 12, 1997 at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California.
Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum on February 19, 1985 in Inglewood, California.
Prince performs in concert Circa in Los Angeles, California.
Prince in concert at Maine Road, Manchester. Diamonds and Pearls Tour, 26th June 1992.
PHOTOS: Getty Images