The Very First Tweets From 35 Of Your Favorite Celebrities
July 29, 2022
Have you ever taken a deep dive into your past Internet incarnations, perhaps wasting an entire evening poring over your old online diary entries or your very first Instagram post? Maybe even the first tweet you fired out into the Twitterverse? No shame if you have, it’s only natural to see how much (or how little!) you’ve changed since your humble online beginnings. Keeping in line with that thought, we decided to take a look back at some of our fave celebs’ first-ever tweets. From Lady Gaga to Ariana Grande to Rihanna to Olivia Rodrigo and beyond, scroll on to see who was tweeting about what, way back when!
1. Lady Gaga
Before she cultivated millions of "Little Monsters" on the social media app, Gaga's first tweet highlight her humble beginnings in the music industry.
op rehearsing for my video just dance and am now at wmc to perform at the Armani and nervous records party. But I am no nervous record! ...— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 27, 2008
2. Shawn Mendes
A little late to the game, the singer kept his first tweet, from his Blackberry, simple.
Hello— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 24, 2011
3. Kim Kardashian
Three months before Twitter rolled out their verification system in June of 2009, Kim entered the Twitterverse with a warning to fans about other fake accounts pretending to be her.
Hey guys it's Kim Kardashian! I finally signed up for Twitter! There are a few fakes so just know this is the real me!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 21, 2009
4. Drake
It seems as though Drake wasn't too excited about joining Twitter back in 2009.
Fine...you got me.— Drizzy (@Drake) March 28, 2009
5. Rihanna
Rihanna used her very first post on Twitter to get fans excited for the release of her 2009 album Rated R!
The Wait Is Ova. Nov 23 09— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 13, 2009
6. Britney Spears
The pop icon was also early to the Twitter game. Check out her very formal first tweet all the way back in 2008!
Welcome to Britney Spears' Twitter! Follow the latest in Britney news and get updates straight from Britney and her entourage.— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 10, 2008
7. Kelsea Ballerini
In 2009, the rising country star made her Twitter debut by showing fans how hard she was working on her craft.
If i write another song today there is a good chance my fingers will physically detach themselves from my hand.— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 5, 2009
8. Beyoncé
By 2012, Twitter as a way to connect public figures with their fans was in full force and Beyoncé joined in by directing fans to her website which she still uses as her main mode of communication.
Hey World, It's B!— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) April 5, 2012
I'm so excited to invite you to my new http://t.co/fZxlrtAh - we've been working
hard, and it's finally ready for you XO
9. J. Cole
Much like Drake, J. Cole also felt peer pressured into joining Twitter. However, he did note he didn't put up much of a fight!
giving in to the Twitter beast, and I barely put up a fight. The Warm Up!— J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 15, 2009
10. Katy Perry
It seems Katy Perry was fighting off a cold when she joined Twitter. It also seems she was getting accustomed to the new online lingo.
Just got into Berlin... feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my bedside... and P.S. I TWITTTTER! GAH. Such a follower!— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2009
11. Ellen DeGeneres
Tis my first twitt-er. Or tweet? Twit? Or tweet?— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 10, 2009
"Twit or tweet everybody." Is this anything?
12. Ryan Gosling
Getting my name back.@RyanGosling from now on.@RonnyBrosling R.I.P.— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) March 22, 2011
13. Ariana Grande
finally got a twitter and is so excited to start tweeting :]— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 23, 2009
14. Alicia Keys
It's officially me, the real AK...trying to figure out the Twitter thing.. Looking forward to the weekend, gonna be gorgeous in NY!— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 25, 2009
15. Miranda Lambert
tweeting for the first time— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 1, 2009
16. Oprah Winfrey
HI TWITTERS . THANK YOU FOR A WARM WELCOME. FEELING REALLY 21st CENTURY .— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 17, 2009
17. Jennifer Lopez
@KimKardashian @RyanSeacrest U got me curious.Rehearsing 4 AMAs, in the studio and shooting a movie! I’ll do my best with this twitter thing— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) November 7, 2009
18. Tyler The Creator
OFWGKTADGAFLLBBLSBFBN!!!— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 15, 2010
19. Nicki Minaj
I was FINALLY convinced to get on Twitter! Follow me guys!— MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) April 27, 2009
20. Harry Styles
A young Harry Styles gave Directioners a humble update for his first Tweet back in 2010.
Enjoying my day at home :)— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) August 22, 2010
21. P!nk
The singer knew Twitter was history in the making when she joined back in 2009.
i have officially entered the 20th century. i mean the 21st.— P!nk (@Pink) April 4, 2009
22. Camila Cabello
Camila's very first tweet is actually a response to another tweet that's no longer available. The world may never know what she was talking about.
@harrys_hairy @BarackObama HE'S MINE!!!!— camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 14, 2012
23. Justin Bieber
Bieber was just 15 years old when he sent out his first tweet, which was a link to his Myspace page, which is still up!
Check out my single "ONE TIME" on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 12, 2009
24. Kylie Jenner
I was going to say Kylie was a late bloomer but remembered she was only 14 when she sent out her first tweet. And she was just 12 years old when her older sister Kim first joined the social media site!
Hi Twitter!!! I finally Tweet!!— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 11, 2011
25. Sia
Sia was very eager to start tweeting!
i am about to twitter my tits off!— sia (@Sia) April 21, 2009
26. Carrie Underwood
The country superstar made it to Twitter in 2012!
Hello Twitter world!— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 24, 2012
27. Ellie Goulding
The singer's first tweet in 2009 was a candid one! To be fair, this was before tweets had the power to make national headlines.
I wish I didn't spontaneously burst into tears in people's studios. Highly embarrassing for them— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 27, 2009
28. Kris Jenner
Of course the ultimate "Momager" was the one to get all of her kids to join Twitter!
This is the first time I am twittering and its really easy! I just invited all of my kids to twitter!— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 10, 2009
29. Diplo
Fun fact: Diplo was helping produce Santigold's critically acclaimed debut album Santogold when he sent out his very first tweet.
gettin ready to rock #current— wes (@diplo) November 5, 2008
30. Selena Gomez
cant believe i have a twitter... I'm not even sure if I'm using this correctly haha— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 9, 2009
32. Demi Lovato
The Virgin Mary once saw Chuck Norris in her grilled cheese sandwich.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 19, 2009
34. Olivia Rodrigo
Hello lovelies, this is my Twitter account. Follow my adventures. I hope you enjoy.— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) May 18, 2015
35. Lizzo
I create unnecessary tension.. I can't help it if I'm a woman scorned.— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 31, 2011