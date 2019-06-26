The Very First Tweets From 35 Of Your Favorite Celebrities

Have you ever taken a deep dive into your past Internet incarnations, perhaps wasting an entire evening poring over your old online diary entries or your very first Instagram post? Maybe even the first tweet you fired out into the Twitterverse? No shame if you have, it’s only natural to see how much (or how little!) you’ve changed since your humble online beginnings. Keeping in line with that thought, we decided to take a look back at some of our fave celebs’ first-ever tweets. From Lady Gaga to Ariana Grande to Rihanna to Olivia Rodrigo and beyond, scroll on to see who was tweeting about what, way back when!

1. Lady Gaga

Before she cultivated millions of "Little Monsters" on the social media app, Gaga's first tweet highlight her humble beginnings in the music industry.