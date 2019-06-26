The Very First Tweets From 35 Of Your Favorite Celebrities

July 29, 2022

Have you ever taken a deep dive into your past Internet incarnations, perhaps wasting an entire evening poring over your old online diary entries or your very first Instagram post? Maybe even the first tweet you fired out into the Twitterverse? No shame if you have, it’s only natural to see how much (or how little!) you’ve changed since your humble online beginnings. Keeping in line with that thought, we decided to take a look back at some of our fave celebs’ first-ever tweets. From Lady Gaga to Ariana Grande to Rihanna to Olivia Rodrigo and beyond, scroll on to see who was tweeting about what, way back when!

1. Lady Gaga

Before she cultivated millions of "Little Monsters" on the social media app, Gaga's first tweet highlight her humble beginnings in the music industry.

2. Shawn Mendes

A little late to the game, the singer kept his first tweet, from his Blackberry, simple.

3. Kim Kardashian

Three months before Twitter rolled out their verification system in June of 2009, Kim entered the Twitterverse with a warning to fans about other fake accounts pretending to be her.

4. Drake

It seems as though Drake wasn't too excited about joining Twitter back in 2009.

5. Rihanna

Rihanna used her very first post on Twitter to get fans excited for the release of her 2009 album Rated R!

6. Britney Spears

The pop icon was also early to the Twitter game. Check out her very formal first tweet all the way back in 2008!

7. Kelsea Ballerini

In 2009, the rising country star made her Twitter debut by showing fans how hard she was working on her craft.

8. Beyoncé

By 2012, Twitter as a way to connect public figures with their fans was in full force and Beyoncé joined in by directing fans to her website which she still uses as her main mode of communication.

9. J. Cole

Much like Drake, J. Cole also felt peer pressured into joining Twitter. However, he did note he didn't put up much of a fight!

10. Katy Perry

It seems Katy Perry was fighting off a cold when she joined Twitter. It also seems she was getting accustomed to the new online lingo.

11. Ellen DeGeneres

12. Ryan Gosling

13. Ariana Grande

14. Alicia Keys

15. Miranda Lambert

16. Oprah Winfrey

17. Jennifer Lopez

18. Tyler The Creator

19. Nicki Minaj

20. Harry Styles

A young Harry Styles gave Directioners a humble update for his first Tweet back in 2010.

21. P!nk

The singer knew Twitter was history in the making when she joined back in 2009.

22. Camila Cabello

Camila's very first tweet is actually a response to another tweet that's no longer available. The world may never know what she was talking about.

23. Justin Bieber

Bieber was just 15 years old when he sent out his first tweet, which was a link to his Myspace page, which is still up!

24. Kylie Jenner

I was going to say Kylie was a late bloomer but remembered she was only 14 when she sent out her first tweet. And she was just 12 years old when her older sister Kim first joined the social media site!

25. Sia

Sia was very eager to start tweeting!

26. Carrie Underwood

The country superstar made it to Twitter in 2012!

27. Ellie Goulding

The singer's first tweet in 2009 was a candid one! To be fair, this was before tweets had the power to make national headlines.

28. Kris Jenner

Of course the ultimate "Momager" was the one to get all of her kids to join Twitter!

29. Diplo

Fun fact: Diplo was helping produce Santigold's critically acclaimed debut album Santogold when he sent out his very first tweet.

30. Selena Gomez

31. Harry Styles

32. Demi Lovato

34. Olivia Rodrigo

35. Lizzo

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.