Why August 30th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 30, 2022

Global Champion Tour in Monaco
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1965, Bob Dylan released his all-electric album Highway 61 Revisited

In 1973, The Doors finally broke up, two years after the death of singer Jim Morrison and after the release of two unsuccessful albums.

In 1995, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, James Taylor shared a stage with his ex-wife, Carly Simon, for the first time in 16 years.

In 1992, Nirvana played what would be their last-ever concert in the UK when they headlined England’s Reading Festival. The performance later came out as the 2009 live album and DVD Live in Reading.

In 1986, Steve Winwood had the number one song with “Higher Love.”

In 1988, Bruce Springsteen’s wife, Julianne, filed for divorce after newspapers printed photos of The Boss getting romantic with his band member, Patti Scialfa.

In 1994, Oasis released their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

And in 2004, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Jet won the Moon Man for Best Rock Video for “Are You Gonna Be My Girl.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

