Why September 6th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 6, 2022

Guns 'n' Roses At The Ritz
Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1961, Bob Dylan debuted at the Gaslight Cafe in New York City.

In 1989, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Guns N’ Roses took home the trophy for Best Heavy Metal Video for “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” 

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix made his final live appearance. It took place at the Isle of Ferharn in Germany.

In 1990, Tom Fogerty, who played guitar alongside his brother John in Creedence Clearwater Revival, died of AIDS.

In 2002, The Doors Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger played their first gig as The Doors of the 21st Century with drummer Stewart Copeland and singer Ian Astbury.

In 2003, at a Limp Bizkit concert in London, singer Fred Durst claimed he regrets the days he spent f***ing that b***h Britney Spears.

And in 2010, Jane’s Addiction announced they had parted ways with bassist Duff McKagan, who had only been working with the band for five months.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

