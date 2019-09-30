Why October 1st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 1, 2026

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It’s October 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1979, Elton John performed the first of eight consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In 1966, Jimi Hendrix appeared live in the UK for the first time when he jammed with Cream in London.

In 2004, Bruce Springsteen, and others kicked off the Vote for Change tour, a trek bringing music to swing states.

In 2011, KISS bassist Gene Simmons surprised the world when he married his longtime girlfriend Gbassist surprised the world when he married his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Tweed.

In 1982, Sony introduced the world’s first compact-disc player in Tokyo. The original price tag was 650 dollars.

And in 1996, Nirvana released their live album, From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah, which featured performances recorded between 1989 and 1994. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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