Why October 25th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 25, 2021

Ronnie James Dio
Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Pink Floyd released their quadruple-sided album, Ummagumma.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones performed on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time. A riot broke out in the studio, leading to Sullivan’s famous quote, “I promise you they’ll never be back on our show again.” However, the Stones would go on to play Sullivan five more times.

In 1996, the first Ozzfest was held as a two-day festival in Phoenix, Arizona and Devore, California.

In 1986, Bon Jovi went to number one on the album chart with Slippery When Wet. It featured two number one singles – “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

In 2014, Cream bassist Jack Bruce died of liver disease at age 71.

And in 2006, Ronnie James Dio announced he was reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler to form Heaven and Hell.

And that’s what happened today in rock history. 

(H/T This Day in Music)

