Why October 27th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 27, 2021

Photo of Lou Reed
Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, after releasing the album Born to Run and the title track from it, Bruce Springsteen graced the covers of Time and Newsweek simultaneously, becoming the first rocker ever to do so.

In 1999, Korn debuted their new single, “Falling Away from Me,” on the season premiere of South Park.

In 2004, Rod Stewart topped the US album charts for the first time in 25 years withStardust: The Great American Songbook, Volume III

In 2002, the Foo Fighters had their first number one album in the UK when One By One topped the charts overseas.

In 2003, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland was arrested for DUI in LA after allegedly driving his BMW into a parked van.

And in 2013, Velvet Underground singer Lou Reed died at the age of 71 from liver disease. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history. 

