Why October 29th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, guitarist Duane Allman died after wiping out on his motorcycle outside Macon, Georgia. The 24-year-old contributed memorable licks to recordings by Eric Clapton and Delaney & Bonnie then revitalized southern rock with his Allman Brothers Band.

In 2012, Imagine Dragons released their huge hit, “Radioactive.”

In 1983, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon marked its 491st week on the Billboard 200, breaking Johnny Mathis’ record for longest time on the chart.

In 2009, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a series of concerts took place at Madison Square Garden featuring Bruce Springsteen, U2, Sting, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and many others.

In 2001, U2 performed for the first time on The Late Show with David Letterman.

And in 2013, Recharged, Linkin Park’s second album of remixed recordings, hit shelves.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

