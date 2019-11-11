8 Rockers Who Are Also Veterans

Today we observe Veterans Day and among the soldiers being honored are some famous rockers. Here's a list of 8 amazing musicians who also served in the armed forces.

1.Maynard James Keenan - The Tool singer was so inspired by Bill Murray's performance in the 1981 film Stripes that he enlisted in the Army with the hope that his art school education would be funded by the G.I. Bill. Maynard served as a forward observer before studying at the United States Military Academy Prep School. Although he was distinguished in both basic and advanced training, he turned down an appointment to West Point, instead choosing to pursue music.