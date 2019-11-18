Why November 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, Led Zeppelin began sessions for their sixth album by recording a demo called “Driving to Kashmir.” The song’s title would later be shortened to just “Kashmir.”

In 2007, Quiet Riot singer Kevin Dubrow died from an accidental cocaine overdose.

In 1988, Bon Jovi started a two-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Bad Medicine,” the lead single from the band’s album, New Jersey. The track became the group’s third number one.

In 2001, Mick Jagger released his solo album, Goddess in the Doorway. The sales for the day were 954 copies.

In 1998, Motley Crue opened a retail store in Los Angeles. Called S’Crue, the place sold merchandise from the band’s tours, items from bassist Nikki Sixx and singer Vince Neil’s clothing lines, and all the band’s albums.

In 2003, Stone Temple Pilots announced that they were splitting up.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)