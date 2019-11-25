Why November 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, George Harrison released All Things Must Pass. The triple album included a number of songs that were leftover from Beatles sessions. It would go on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA, making it the best-selling album by a solo Beatle.

In 1986, Bon Jovi had the number one song in the country with “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

In 1970, Black Sabbath and Steel Mill, a band featuring Bruce Springsteen, shared a bill at the Sunshine In in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

In 1981, ads ran in the British press urging music lovers to stop making copies of albums using dual-cassette recorders, stating, “Home taping is wiping out music.”

And in 2010, The Black Keys’ “Tighten Up” started a two-week run on top of the Rock Songs chart.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)