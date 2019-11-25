Why November 27th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 24, 2021

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show
It’s November 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, George Harrison released All Things Must Pass. The triple album included a number of songs that were leftover from Beatles sessions. It would go on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA, making it the best-selling album by a solo Beatle.

In 1986, Bon Jovi had the number one song in the country with “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

In 1970, Black Sabbath and Steel Mill, a band featuring Bruce Springsteen, shared a bill at the Sunshine In in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

In 1981, ads ran in the British press urging music lovers to stop making copies of albums using dual-cassette recorders, stating, “Home taping is wiping out music.” 

And in 2010, The Black Keys’ “Tighten Up” started a two-week run on top of the Rock Songs chart. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

