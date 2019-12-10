Why December 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Steve Miller shocked the music industry when his unknown Blues Band signed with Capitol Records for a whopping 750-thousand dollars. Miller dropped the “Blues” portion of his group’s name and went on to return Capitol’s investment with hits like “The Joker.”

In 1976, Paul McCartney & Wings released their triple LP set Wings Over America.

In 2007, Led Zeppelin reunited, performing their first concert in 19 years. It took place at London’s O2 Arena and saw late drummer John Bonham’s son, Jason Bonham, behind the kit.

In 1983, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six-week run on top of the singles chart with “Say Say Say.”

And in 1973, the CBGB Club opened in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It would go on to become a forum for punk and New Wave bands.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)