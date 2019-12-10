Why December 10th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 10, 2021

Peter Frampton Performs At Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Steve Miller shocked the music industry when his unknown Blues Band signed with Capitol Records for a whopping 750-thousand dollars. Miller dropped the “Blues” portion of his group’s name and went on to return Capitol’s investment with hits like “The Joker.”

In 1976, Paul McCartney & Wings released their triple LP set Wings Over America.

In 2007, Led Zeppelin reunited, performing their first concert in 19 years. It took place at London’s O2 Arena and saw late drummer John Bonham’s son, Jason Bonham, behind the kit.

In 1983, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six-week run on top of the singles chart with “Say Say Say.”

And in 1973, the CBGB Club opened in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It would go on to become a forum for punk and New Wave bands.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices