Why December 13th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 13, 2021

Jimi Hendrix
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Jimi Hendrix made his TV debut on England’s Ready Steady Go! and also recorded “Foxy Lady” with the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

In 1985, Phil Collins made his US TV acting debut on Miami Vice. He played a drug dealer.

In 1993, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash joined Billy Joel onstage in LA to play a solo on the tune “Shameless.”

In 1999, Slipknot DJ Number 0 jumped off a 35-foot high balcony during a gig in London. Remarkably, no one was injured.

And in 2003, The White StripesJack White was involved in a brawl in Detroit with Jason Stollsteimer of the Von Bondies. The rocker allegedly spit in Jason’s face and punched him repeatedly. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

