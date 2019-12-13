Why December 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1990, Rod Stewart married model Rachel Hunter in Beverly Hills. They’d go on to split nine years later.

In 2006, Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun died at age 83 from complications following a head injury he suffered in October when we fell at a Rolling Stones concert in New York. Ertegun signed the Stones, Led Zeppelin and many others.

In 1992, Nirvana released their compilation album, Incesticide, which featured demos, outtakes, covers and radio broadcast recordings.

In 2003, Courtney Love was sentenced to 18 months of drug rehabilitation after she admitted to being under the influence of cocaine and opiates.

And in 2012, The Lumineers began their 16-week run at the top of the rock charts with their hit song, “Ho Hey.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)