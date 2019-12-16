Why December 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, five singles and five albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival were certified gold in the US. The singles were “Down on the Corner,” “Lookin out My Back Door,” “Travelin’ Band,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Up Around the Bend,” and the LPs were Cosmo’s Factory, Willy and the Poor Boys, Green River, Bayou Country and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

In 1983, The Who announced that they were splitting up. They’d reunite for a tour six years later.

In 1974, guitarist Mick Taylor announced that he was leaving the Rolling Stones to try something new.

In 1989, Billy Joel had the number one album on the chart with Storm Front.

In 1993, MTV aired Nirvana’s Unplugged session for the first time. Unlike many artists who appeared on the show, the band filmed their entire 14-song performance in one take.

And in 2004, gold and silver Black Sabbath records were stolen from the English home of Ozzy Osbourne’s former manager. They were recovered a week later after they were put up for sale on eBay.

